Dallas Love Field temporarily evacuated after fire alarm

Officials at Dallas Love Field Airport are investigating what caused a fire alarm to go off at the airport on Saturday morning.

The alarm was activated in a mechanical room in the airport and travelers were forced to evacuate.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed there was no fire.

Fliers had to be rescreened after the evacuation.

Video from FOX 4 viewer Clark Knippers showed a crowd of people waiting to go back through the line.

The TSA is asking for travelers to check with their airlines to make sure all flights are leaving as scheduled and to give yourself some extra time to get through security.

Love Field says that other than slight delays with rescreening, no other impacts have been reported.