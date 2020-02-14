Dallas ISD’s chief internal auditor resigns after alleging wrongdoing

article

The person who is supposed to root out waste and abuse in the Dallas Independent School District has quit in frustration.

Steven Martin resigned days after accusing the district of covering up wasteful spending.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, Martin said two of his audits found the district overpaid $330,000 to contractors. He claimed that was just the beginning.

“We estimate overpayments on only nine contracts at $1.7 million. There are over 400 JOC’s,” he said.

The district, in turn, said it was looking into allegations about Martin’s methods and the accuracy of his report.

Martin had only been on the job for about a year.