Dallas ISD working to address tech issues in first week of virtual learning

article

Unhappy Dallas Independent School District parents complain technology issues are hurting their kids.

Classes for 155,000 Dallas ISD students began online only on Tuesday. As one might imagine, there were some tech problems.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said many students were unable to log in and that one in 10 students is still without the needed technology.

The district had a virtual town hall meeting for parents.

“This year all issues are tech issues. We are 100% virtual. We are feeling the full effect of any glitches that are directly impacting learning,” said Jack Kelanic, Dallas ISD’s chief of information technology.

The plan now if COVID-19 cases continue to decline is to open campuses to some students starting at the end of the month.