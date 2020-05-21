Dallas ISD to honor graduates with citywide ovation, Reunion Tower light show

People in Dallas are being encouraged to step outside their homes Thursday night to honor graduating high school seniors.

The Dallas ISD Ovation will happen at 7 p.m. and run for 15 minutes.

Everyone is asked to cheer, make noise and share photos and videos on social media using #DallasISDOvation.

“This class was born right after 9/11 and, of course, they’ve had a tough year this year. Just like we cheered on our first responders, our senior class deserves an ovation from everybody in town,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinajosa.

Then at 8 p.m., Reunion Tower in Downtown Dallas will have a light show congratulating the class of 2020.

Dallas ISD continues to stand behind its decision not to hold in-person graduations because of safety concerns.

Commencement ceremonies for all 40 of the district’s high schools will be streamed on Facebook, the district’s website and Spectrum TV channels 98, 1300 and 1301.

For a list of dates and times, visit www.dallasisd.org/graduations.