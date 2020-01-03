Dallas ISD sued for allowing 25-year-old man to enroll in school
article
DALLAS - The Dallas Independent School District is facing a lawsuit for allowing a grown man posing as a teenager to enroll in high school.
While reliving his glory days, Sidney Gilstrap-Portley allegedly molested another student.
It happened three years ago at Skyline and then later Hillcrest High School. Gilstrap-Portley was 25 years old at the time but said he was 17.
The lawsuit claims Dallas ISD failed to protect the teenage girl who was sexually assaulted by Gilstrap-Portley.
He was sentenced to six years of probation last year for the crime.
