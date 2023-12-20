Dallas ISD students surprised with presents from their wish lists

Christmas came early for some students at H.I. Holland Elementary at Lisbon.

Wednesday morning, they walked into a room filled with presents from their wish list.

The school has a high volume of Spanish-speaking students and works closely with the Dallas ISD Communications Department.

Alejandra Grannell is the coordinator for translation services.

"They picked two students from every grade level, they set up their wish list, and the communications department did the rest," Grannell explained.

H.I. Holland is designated as a high priority school in the district, meaning students come from challenged backgrounds.

The communications team used their own money to get students exactly what they wanted.

"I could hear the excitement in her voice when she said every student got everything on their list," H.I. Holland Elementary Principal Shanieka Christmas-McDonald said.

You read that right, Christmas is in her name, so this inaugural event meant a lot to her.

"The pure innocence of this time of the year and receiving blessings. But the lesson it teaches our students about what it means to receive," Christmas-McDonald said.

The students were thankful, and some even changed into their gifts before speaking with FOX 4.

"I got a hoodie, two jeans, with some gloves and a beanie," one student said.

"It’s awesome," another student said. "I hope they do it for more students."

For the communications team, they said they enjoyed the process of making the holiday more special for students.

"It brought joy to them. In the end, we wound up having more fun getting the gifts," Granell said.

"It is super exciting to know we are connected with them and has a strong bond and a department that cares about the students and building the whole child," Christmas-McDonald said.