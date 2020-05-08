Dallas ISD seniors reconnect in cyber-cafeteria with ‘chicken and chat’

Dallas-based Williams Chicken and pro-sports athletes have stepped up to make senior year as special as possible for some Dallas ISD students.

They're doing that by throwing virtual celebrations for seniors. A local university is adding in a big way to the celebration.

This week, the virtual lunch was for seniors at South Oak Cliff High School.

“Many of our kids were disappointed because they didn’t have traditional graduation, but I think this is a unique opportunity to start something new,” said Principal Dr. Willie Johnson.

Lunch over Zoom is something new, creating a cyber-cafeteria. Students can see each other and visit in a way they haven't since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled classes.

Williams Fried Chicken provided the lunch for what’s called ‘chicken and chat.’

“It’s about the seniors. It’s about community relations. It’s about telling my customers thank you,” said Williams Chicken Vice President Tim Williams.

Stephanie Holley is UNT Dallas VP of Student Success. The university is helping student Synia Norton reach success by giving her a scholarship to attend UNT Dallas in the fall.

The message from Alexis Jones, WNBA star with the Atlanta Dream, is telling the seniors to push past adversity brought by this virus.

“There’s a lot of people out here that support them and came for them,” she said. “We can't let this be the end of our world but just keep pushing. You got to keep pushing.”

Other colleges and universities are partnering with Williams Chicken to pull off the virtual lunchtime fun time.