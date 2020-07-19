Dallas ISD seeking input from parents about potentially allowing in-person classes in the fall

Dallas ISD wants to hear from parents about potentially opening up classes in the fall.

A topic that's been up for debate for weeks, as the new school year approaches.

Parents and teachers are still waiting to see how the upcoming school year will play out.

Earlier this week, Dallas County health officials announced no public or private schools in the county will be allowed to hold in-person classes until at least Sept. 8.

The Texas Education Agency is giving districts flexibility with in-person start times because the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Dallas ISD Trustees are hosting multiple virtual town halls to get parent input about when school should start.

The first town hall is Monday and another is set for Tuesday.

Click here for more information on how to access the virtual town halls.