Dallas ISD schools hosting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine registration events

article

Cars lined up at Skyline High School Saturday morning to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Skyline is one of nine Dallas ISD schools being used to host drive-thru registration events.

The events are meant to register DISD parents or anyone in the community without internet access.

People are asked to stay in their cars as volunteers help them fill out their forms.

"I don't have a computer and when I tried on the phone and it came to submit it, it wouldn't let me submit it, it would just erase completely. So I'm just like three minutes from here, so I said I'll get up early in the morning and come register," Rosie Reyes said.

The registration events are happening through Feb. 18.

Advertisement

See the full list of events below:

Thursday, Feb. 11

5 to 6:30 p.m. - W.W. Samuell High School

5 to 6:30 p.m. - T.W. Browne Middle School

Saturday, Feb. 13

10 a.m. to noon - W.T. White High School

10 a.m. to noon - Moisés E. Molina High School

Thursday Feb. 18

5 to 6:30 p.m. - Thomas J. Rusk Middle School

5 to 6:30 p.m. - Hillcrest High School