Dallas ISD prohibiting bags in stadiums after 18-year-old is shot during basketball game

Dallas ISD said it will increase security following this weekend’s shooting at a high school basketball game.

Police arrested a 15-year-old student for Saturday night’s shooting at the Ellis Davis Field House.

It happened just before the end of the game between South Oak Cliff High School and Kimball High School.

Several teenagers got into an argument. Officers were in the process of escorting them out when the juvenile suspect pulled out a gun and shot an 18-year-old former student who was also involved in the fight, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A female officer was also grazed by a bullet but suffered only minor injuries.

Although the shooting happened at the South Oak Cliff vs. Kimball game, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said the suspect is not a student at either school.

“I want to be very clear. Please do not blame SOC and please do not blame Kimball for this. This was totally out of their control. Extracurricular activities have been a district goal for the last several years and we encouraged kids to be there,” he said. “This was an incident that spilled over from the community but we cannot absolve our responsibility because it happened on our watch on our property.”

Hinojosa said the district is making immediate security changes.

“Going forward, we will implement some very significant changes to our protocols. Yes, we wanted kids to be involved and so we’re going to have to make some adjustments because of this crisis,” he said.

People will no longer be able to bring bags, purses or backpacks into Dallas ISD’s stadiums. Competitions will be de-centralized and metal detection wands will be used at the doors.

Saturday’s high-stakes game between the two Top 20 teams will be completed Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at a neutral site. It will be closed to the public.

The district is also providing counselors for all the players and students affected by the shooting.