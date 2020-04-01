Dallas ISD makes changes to grab-and-go meal distribution to limit exposure

article

The Dallas Independent School District is changing the way its grab and go program works.

On Thursday, the district will begin distributing meals only once a week to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Meals will be distributed on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one of 20 campuses in Dallas ISD.

MORE INFO & MAP: www.dallasisd.org/Page/62476

There will be enough meals in each package to get students through the following week.