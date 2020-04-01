Dallas ISD makes changes to grab-and-go meal distribution to limit exposure
article
DALLAS - The Dallas Independent School District is changing the way its grab and go program works.
On Thursday, the district will begin distributing meals only once a week to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Meals will be distributed on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one of 20 campuses in Dallas ISD.
MORE INFO & MAP: www.dallasisd.org/Page/62476
There will be enough meals in each package to get students through the following week.