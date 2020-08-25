Dallas ISD hosts tele-town hall to answer questions about upcoming school year

Lots of parents had lots of questions for Dallas ISD's superintendent after he expanded online-only learning until at least October.

Dallas ISD continued to take parents’ questions Tuesday in an hour-long telephone town hall.

There are now more questions than ever, after the district announced last week that school will not start in-person in September and will stay online until at least Oct. 6.

The district answered questions about how to pick up a hotspot and whether uniforms are required for online learning. Another question was about whether students will have full school days online.

“We expect students to have a full day of learning,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

What won’t be happening are school sports.

Student-athletes protested that decision Monday. They chanted, “Don’t delay. Let us play!”

The superintendent says extracurricular activities are being put on hold based on the advice of health experts.

In the meantime, some parents are still concerned about safety. They wondered about how will students be safe during lunch. The district says they ordered Plexiglass for every table in every cafeteria.

First day of school for Dallas ISD is Sept. 8 online-only, and in-person will start being offered on Oct. 6.