Dallas ISD considers later start date, end date for upcoming school year

Dallas ISD is considering a significant change to the end of the upcoming school year.

Currently, the school year is scheduled to end on May 27. That could be pushed back to June 18.

Dallas ISD is scheduled to start Aug. 17 with online-instruction only. That date might be pushed back as well to Sept. 8, which is the first day private and public schools in Dallas County are allowed to begin in-person instruction.

The DISD school board will meet Thursday to discuss the proposals.

Meanwhile, two DISD trustees are holding town hall meetings on Monday to hear from parents.

While many parents are concerned the delay of on-campus instruction signals the beginning of the end for this school year, Dallas ISD Trustee Ben Mackey has a more optimistic perspective. He believes the district should keep both students and educators safe by thinking outside the box.

While nothing about this world seems ideal at the moment, Mackey believes there is a way to have kids on campus even if not every teacher is comfortable returning.

The district will have face shields, table dividers and hand sanitizing stations with social distance markers.

Mackey believes Dallas ISD could begin by opening up its campuses as learning centers.

Students would use the classrooms with teachers providing instruction remotely.

There would still be adults on campus to provide supervision and to help facilitate online lessons. Mackey says the experience will be different from last spring.

Alliance AFT President Rena Honea says she agrees that the option to teach virtually should be extended to every teacher. She says on-campus instruction should not return until there has been a 3-4 week decline in cases and hospitalizations.

“I would like us to not even consider face-to-face instruction until January. We are talking about human life here,” she said.

Honea says she is sympathetic the plight of families without a parent who can stay home.

“I am sure they will rely on family members, on extended family and on siblings to help the kids,” she said.

Dallas ISD is set to consider the school start date at a special meeting Thursday.

If the start date is moved to Sept. 8t, the end date would move from May 17 to June 18.