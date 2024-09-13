Dallas ISD changes football schedule following multiple violent threats

The Brief: Several threats caused Dallas ISD to change its football schedule. Madison vs. Lincoln game will now be held at Forester Field on Saturday. Police warn students of criminal charges for making fake threats.



Dallas ISD announced changes to this week’s football schedule after several violent threats were made against the district. The district moved several games to different stadiums and altered game times for student safety.

The Madison vs. Lincoln game will now be held at Forester Field at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Kimball, Midlothian, Spruce, and Wilmer-Hutchins games were also changed on Wednesday and Thursday.

There has been an increase in police present throughout the Dallas ISD and other districts in North Texas as fake school threats have circulated on social media throughout the week.

The hoax threats caused Kemp ISD to cancel school altogether on Wednesday.

According to Dallas police, the threats were copied and pasted from previous threats on social media. Dallas police are warning students of the criminal charges they could face for making fake threats.

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the threats made across North Texas.