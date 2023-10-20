Dallas ISD bus driver hailed as 'hero' after saving choking 7-year-old

A Dallas ISD bus driver put her training into action and saved the life of a student. Now, she is being called a hero.

On the morning of Sept. 29, Raquel Radford Baker was sitting outside Seagoville North Elementary noticed a 7-year-old student staggering toward her.

Radford Baker said she first thought he was nauseous, so she opened the door to let him out.

She then realized the boy was choking.

Radford Baker grabbed him, took him off the bus and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

She says the boy had turned blue and was limp.

"The whole time I'm saying, ‘Breathe baby, breathe. I got you, breathe,’" she recalled. "All I could think of, I got to save this baby. I have to save him."

Eventually, a quarter lodged in the boy's throat popped out.

"He stepped to the side and said 'Miss Rocky, I'm okay. I can breathe,'" said Radford Baker. "I'm just grateful that I was able to save him."

As it turns out Radford Baker was actually filling in for another driver.

She says it was her Dallas ISD CPR and First Aid Training that helped her save the child's life.

Radford Baker is a mother with a son who is close to the same age as the boy.

"It's really close to home to me," she said.

Radford Baker was honored on Friday in a celebration.

The district gave her a cape because they say she is a hero.