Dallas ISD assembles backpacks with laptops for remote learning

Dallas ISD is preparing to distribute tens of thousands of electronic kits to enable students to learn at home.

The first day of school for DISD students is Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, and will be online only.

The district says its biggest challenge is the large number of students without connectivity. The provided bags include laptops, earbuds and hotspots, if needed.

“We don't see us having an option. We have to get these devices and internet connectivity into the hands of kids,” said Sean Brinkman with Dallas ISD. “It’s something we have to do to make sure their educational experience is good.”

The district's goal is to get every student in the district a device.

Dallas ISD says the devices are funded by a 2015 bond package and local partnerships.