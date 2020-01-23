Dallas ISD approves budget plan for tornado-damaged schools

Dallas ISD is deciding what it will do with three schools destroyed by last October's tornado.

Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle and Walnut Hill Elementary were severely damaged by the EF-3 tornado.

The school district approved plans late Thursday for a new Pre-K-8 center. Trustees are now deciding what to do with the high school.

The school board will vote on a plan for how the district will rebuild or newly construct the schools severely damaged by the EF-3 tornado that touched down in Dallas in October.

There are three options. Each includes renovations to Thomas Jefferson High School and a new K-8 grade campus to serve students for both Cary Middle School and Walnut Hill Elementary.

One of the options, and the most aggressive, would build everything new at a cost of nearly $200 million.

Another least expensive option would figure out ways to mostly rehabilitate existing buildings. With that one, if an upcoming school bond election passes it would not require additional funding.

A third option was recommended by district administrators. It would cost almost $175 million. It involves some renovations, but mostly new builds. The district would need to use funding from its emergency reserve to pay for that option.

The school board members who support it say those schools were already in disrepair when the tornado happened, so this would both rebuild and upgrade their facilities.

Several people spoke in favor of this new option during public comment. One person spoke in favor of the most expensive one.

“We all know on October 20 a tornado came through Dallas, and it tore through TJ, Cary and Walnut Hill,” said Missy Huber with the Thomas Jefferson High School Alumni Association. “But maybe we take this opportunity the tornado has given us and rebuild TJ. Let’s bring it up to a twenty-first-century facility.”

“Trying to refurbish the main building is like trying to put a Band-Aid on a burn victim,” said Matt Bowers, another alumnus.

“DISD should build a new state of the art building that’s a model for all of the city,” said Esther McElfish, a high school alumna.

There needs to be five votes for an option to pass Thursday night. They are not expected to postpone the vote.