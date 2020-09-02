Dallas ISD announces plan to start phasing in athletics

article

Dallas ISD announced it will start phasing in athletics when virtual classes resume Sept. 8.

Last week, students and parents protested for the right to play.

Current plans call for athletic activities to happen outdoors.

The district says varsity sports will resume on Sept. 8.

Sub-varsity will resume on Sept. 14 with marching band, drill team and cheerleading starting back up on Sept. 21.

Dallas ISD says appropriate actions will be taken if confirmed cases of COVID-19 are found.