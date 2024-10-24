Dallas installs street signs honoring fallen first responders

article

The Brief New street sign toppers in Dallas will honor fallen police officers and firefighters near the spot where they were killed. Dallas installed the first two signs on Thursday, honoring the very first police officer and the first firefighter killed in the line of duty in the city. The city found Officer William Riddell's great, great, great, great-grandson. He's also a police officer.



On Thursday, the city installed two street sign toppers honoring Officer William Riddell and Firefighter John Dardeman.

They lost their lives in separate incidents that happened to be close together.

The display includes their name, rank, and the date of their line of duty death.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department have identified 160 first responders who will be honored with street toppers like the one installed on Thursday, helping to ensure they are never forgotten.

"At the heart of every thriving city is a community that feels safe," said Interim City Manager Kimberly Tolbert.

Tolbert said the street sign toppers will be a visual reminder to communities that there are heroes who are ready and willing to protect them.

"They symbolize the commitment of those who gave their lives," she said.

Interim Fire Chief Justin Ball said they also honor those serving today.

"These toppers serve as a permanent reminder that our fallen brothers and sisters will never be forgotten," he said.

"These officers were willing to stand at that line that separated good from evil," Interim Police Chief Michael Igo added.

Officer Riddell was the first Dallas police officer killed in the line of duty on June 17, 1892. He and his partner were trying to serve a warrant.

The 55-year-old had a wife and seven children. The Dallas Police Department managed to find one of his descendants – Officer Kyle Koiner.

"Since I was a child, I’ve wanted nothing more than to be a police officer. Just like most, I played with police toys and cars, dressing up as a police officer for Halloween," he said. "The mystery was that I never knew where the passion came from."

While his family first thought the call from DPD was a scam, it turns out Riddell was his great, great, great, great grandfather.

"I found it was in my blood, and I’m proud to have that passion of serving passed down to me," he said.

Officer Koiner believes the sign will be meaningful to first responders.

"When I’m feeling down, or it seems I’m burning out, a simple wave and a smile from the public always seems to bring me up. So, this project is greatly appreciated," he said.

Dardeman was the first Dallas firefighter killed when a car crashed into him at an active fire scene on March 18, 1925.

The department couldn’t find any of his descendants.

The remaining markers will be unveiled chronologically with the departments attempting to find each of their descendants.