Dallas installs final artwork, decorations for World Cup festivities

The Brief The City of Dallas put the final touches on their World Cup preparations on Wednesday. Murals celebrating the teams playing at Dallas Stadium were painted on several streets downtown. The first match in North Texas is on Sunday, June 14 between the Netherlands and Japan.



Dallas is just about done decorating for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with final preparations for the tournament finishing up Wednesday.

Dallas decorations for the World Cup

If you drive down Canton Street, Elm Street or Taylor Street in Downtown Dallas in June or July, you'll see murals representing the teams playing in North Texas during this year's World Cup.

The Deep Ellum Foundation worked with local artists to design the murals.

Pioneer Plaza near the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was decked out with scarves and soccer balls.

These recent decorations come the day before the tournament is set to kick off.

Previously, Dallas installed banners in Deep Ellum representing all 48 countries participating in this year's World Cup.

A 150-foot tall mural was painted across from the Dallas County Courthouse on West Commerce Street last month.

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What they're saying:

FOX 4's Amelia Jones caught up with some of the artists who painted the murals in Downtown Dallas.

Rueban Cheatem painted a mural representing the Netherlands on Commerce Street. With how orange the mural is, it will be hard to miss.

"They are very adamant about their orange. And so, I used that for even two of the figures that are depicted in the mural."

Cheatem considers himself a fan of the Netherlands after painting the mural. "I'll be losing my voice with the rest of them."

Off of Main Street, Marissa Caggiano worked on her mural to represent Croatia.

"So my vision is actually to feature Modric in the center, and I'm just going to do some patriotic things," Caggiano explained.

Her mural will be next to another mural representing Jordan.

"I hope it definitely makes them feel welcomed and thought of, you know, all the way across the world."

Marissa Caggiano

Local perspective:

After touring the artwork, international fans may head to Dealey Plaza to see the site where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Tour guide Mayumi Iwao will be there to help fans from Japan, where she was born and raised, learn about the museum and assassination.

"My excitement is all about the energy from the people who come from Japan," Iwao said. "Lots of enthusiasm from Japan to Dallas, maybe like 5,000 miles away."

Mayumi Iwao

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. The first game in North Texas will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. when Japan and the Netherlands face off at Dallas Stadium.