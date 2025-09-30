Dallas ICE facility attack: Second victim dies days after shooting

article

A second victim in the Dallas ICE facility attack has succumbed to his injuries, dying six days after he was shot.

What we know:

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced Tuesday the death of Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, a 32-year-old Mexican national, who was shot during the attack.

FOX 4 spoke with his wife, Stephany Gauffeny, on Saturday after she received the devastating news that he had been shot. Gauffeny was expecting a call from her husband, but the one she received was not the one she was prepared for.

"They called me, 'Your husband is in the hospital and he’s alive. That's all we know. Go to the hospital,'" Gauffeny said.

After days on life support, García-Hernández died from his injuries.

He is the second victim to die in the attack. Norlan Guzmán-Fuentes, 37, died shortly after the shooting.

García-Hernández is survived by his wife, four young children, and a fifth child his wife is expecting.

"He was really excited to meet the baby," Gauffeny said.

A man with so much to live for, García-Hernández had been in the final stages of fixing his immigration status before the attack.

What they're saying:

His wife pleaded for justice and greater protection for detainees.

"For this to not happen again. These types of attacks… and for this to be prevented. For detainees to have more protection if they're under their custody," Gauffeny said.

"I just want people to know. To put a face to a name. You hear about, 'Oh victim,' but he was more than just a victim. He was a real person. He is a real person," Gauffeny said, adding, "A human being. Just because he was a detainee doesn’t mean he was a criminal."

The family is currently raising money to cover hospital expenses and support García-Hernández’s family, as he was their sole provider.

The Department of Homeland Security told FOX 4 that García-Hernández has a criminal history of giving fictitious information, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing police.

Dallas ICE Facility Attack

The backstory:

The FBI is investigating the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility last Wednesday morning as an act of targeted violence.

Officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the detention center, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed, and two others were critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Sources identified the shooter as Joshua Jahn, 29, who had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Investigators said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as agents approached him.

While a motive for the shooting has not been released, bullets reportedly found at the scene had an anti-ICE message.