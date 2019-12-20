Dallas hits 200 murders in 2019

article

We're less than two weeks away from 2020, but there have now been 200 murders reported in Dallas in 2019.

This is the first time in more than a decade the city has seen more than 200 homicides, and Mayor Eric Johnson is among those demanding change to combat the violent crimes in the city.

In a strongly-worded letter to the city manager earlier this month, the mayor wrote that the level of violent crime is "patently unacceptable,” and called for the Dallas Police Department to come up with a long-term crime reduction plan with detailed goals, timelines and strategies before the year is out.

Among the 200 murders this year, was former NBA player and Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett, who was robbed and then shot outside of his home in Old East Dallas in September.

And earlier this week, a man was fatally shot and others were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in southeast Oak Cliff.