Dallas hit-and-run leads to shooting, police say

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that stemmed from a hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after police said one vehicle sideswiped another on Interstate 30 near Dolphin Road in East Dallas.

The person who was hit followed the other vehicle to a nearby apartment complex.

That’s when police said someone in the other vehicle started shooting, hitting the driver of the first vehicle.

The victim drove to a nearby gas station for help. He’s expected to be okay.

Police have not yet made an arrest.