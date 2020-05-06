Dallas high school teacher faces child sex charges

article

A Dallas high school teacher is facing child sex abuse charges.

Robert Marc Flores, 59, was arrested at his home in Garland Tuesday morning.

Flores is a teacher at Conrad High School in northeast Dallas.

He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between a teacher and student.

Police said the victim was one of his 16-year-old students.

They are looking into whether there were other victims.