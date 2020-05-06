Dallas high school teacher faces child sex charges
article
DALLAS - A Dallas high school teacher is facing child sex abuse charges.
Robert Marc Flores, 59, was arrested at his home in Garland Tuesday morning.
Flores is a teacher at Conrad High School in northeast Dallas.
He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between a teacher and student.
Police said the victim was one of his 16-year-old students.
They are looking into whether there were other victims.