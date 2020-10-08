Dallas Habitat for Humanity continues building homes in the community

article

Volunteers hammered the first nails into the 11th home being built this year by Dallas Habitat for Humanity.

The organization said tools are thoroughly cleaned and there’s personal protective equipment available to help keep volunteers safe.

The Salmeron family is helping to build what will be their home in East Oak Cliff.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming but we’re excited and we thank all the volunteers that are going to help,” said Wilber Slmeron, the future homeowner.

The home is expected to be ready in about 10 weeks.