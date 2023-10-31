Dallas police searching for driver who hit 13-year-old on go-kart and fled from scene
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old riding a go-kart and then drove off.
The crash happened on Monday, Oct. 30 at around 3:40 p.m on Clover Haven Lane, not far from Buckner Boulevard.
Investigators say the driver was pulling out of an alleyway when it hit the 13-year-old boy.
The suspect then backed down the alley and left the scene.
The 13-year-old was left with serious injuries.
Police released a photo from surveillance video of the GMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).