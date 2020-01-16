Dallas flu-related death total jumps to 9 with more cases pending

article

The Dallas County health department confirmed three more flu-related deaths, bringing this season’s total to nine.

The most recent patients who died were 64, 65 and 73-years old. They all had other health issues.

The health department said it is waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine whether four more deaths were flu-related.

One of those could be a Bishop Lynch Catholic High School junior who died this past Friday. Her family believes she died as a result of the flu.

