How much shooting off fireworks in North Texas could cost you

Setting off fireworks inside the City of Dallas could cost you.

The Dallas Police Department issued a warning on social media to anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks show.

Fireworks are prohibited inside Dallas city limits and nearly all North Texas cities.

Violators could face a $2,000 fine.

Celebratory gunfire could also cost you.

People caught shooting into the air could get up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.

Dallas is not the only city looking to crack down on fireworks.

Fort Worth Police seized 700 pounds of fireworks during a recent investigation.