Dallas firefighter injured in overnight apartment fire

The Brief A Dallas firefighter is recovering at home after falling through a second-floor balcony while battling a massive apartment fire early Thursday. The blaze destroyed four units on Brockbank Drive, leaving one tenant displaced and three vacant apartments ruined. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.



A Dallas firefighter was hospitalized after falling from a balcony while fighting a fire overnight.

What we know:

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at a two-story apartment complex on Brockbank Drive.

By the time firefighters arrived, there were already massive flames.

A firefighter attempting to bring the flames under control fell through a balcony on the second floor.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was later released and is now recovering at home.

Local perspective:

The fire ended up destroying four apartments. Three were vacant, but one tenant lost everything.

"Let’s see if they help us because all my documents are lost and everything," Orlen Martinez said in Spanish. "I don’t know if they’re okay or not. They told us we could go in and check soon when everyone is gone."

Martinez suffered several cuts on his feet because of broken glass.

The apartment complex is planning to give him and his brother another place to stay as they figure out what’s next.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.