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Dallas firefighter dies after cancer battle on his 48th birthday

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published August 4, 2026 10:30 AM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 10:30 AM CDT
article

Ted Carpenter

The Brief

    • Dallas Fire-Rescue is mourning driver and engineer Ted Carpenter, who passed away on Monday on his 48th birthday.
    • Carpenter was a 22-year veteran of the department and died following a battle with stage four cancer.
    • He is survived by his wife of 25 years and two children, with DFR honoring his faith, resilience, and service.

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters are paying tribute to one of their own who died recently following a battle with cancer.

What we know:

In a post on social media, Dallas Fire-Rescue said it is mourning the loss of driver and engineer Ted Carpenter.

Carpenter died on Monday on his 48th birthday.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, he’d battled stage four cancer and leaves behind a wife of 25 years and two children.

Carpenter served DFR since 2002.

What they're saying:

"Ted touched countless lives with his faith, resilience, and optimism, and his passing is a tragic loss for both his entire family – biological and departmental. Please keep us all in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time. RIP Brother," DFR said in a Facebook post.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a social media post from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

DallasCrime and Public Safety