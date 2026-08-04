Dallas firefighter dies after cancer battle on his 48th birthday
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters are paying tribute to one of their own who died recently following a battle with cancer.
What we know:
In a post on social media, Dallas Fire-Rescue said it is mourning the loss of driver and engineer Ted Carpenter.
Carpenter died on Monday on his 48th birthday.
According to a GoFundMe campaign, he’d battled stage four cancer and leaves behind a wife of 25 years and two children.
Carpenter served DFR since 2002.
What they're saying:
"Ted touched countless lives with his faith, resilience, and optimism, and his passing is a tragic loss for both his entire family – biological and departmental. Please keep us all in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time. RIP Brother," DFR said in a Facebook post.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a social media post from Dallas Fire-Rescue.