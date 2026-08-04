Dallas firefighter dies after cancer battle on his 48th birthday

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The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue is mourning driver and engineer Ted Carpenter, who passed away on Monday on his 48th birthday. Carpenter was a 22-year veteran of the department and died following a battle with stage four cancer. He is survived by his wife of 25 years and two children, with DFR honoring his faith, resilience, and service.



Dallas firefighters are paying tribute to one of their own who died recently following a battle with cancer.

What we know:

In a post on social media, Dallas Fire-Rescue said it is mourning the loss of driver and engineer Ted Carpenter.

Carpenter died on Monday on his 48th birthday.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, he’d battled stage four cancer and leaves behind a wife of 25 years and two children.

Carpenter served DFR since 2002.

What they're saying:

"Ted touched countless lives with his faith, resilience, and optimism, and his passing is a tragic loss for both his entire family – biological and departmental. Please keep us all in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time. RIP Brother," DFR said in a Facebook post.