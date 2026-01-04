Dallas Fire-Rescue used foam to put out Oncor electrical substation fire

article

The Brief Firefighters used specialized foam to battle a major blaze at an Oncor electrical substation in Dallas early Sunday morning. No power outages were reported despite the intensity of the fire, as Oncor was able to de-energize the facility without disrupting service to customers. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, while environmental agencies monitor the area for any impact from the heavy smoke and suppression efforts.



Firefighters late Saturday and early Sunday battled a large blaze at an electrical substation that sent a massive plume of black smoke over parts of the city, authorities said.

Oncor substation fire in Dallas

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the Oncor substation at 2405 Sargent Road, in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas, at 12:46 a.m. following reports of a fire at the facility.

The first arriving companies reported a large volume of fire and heavy smoke.

"While the initial plan was to protect exposures and allow the fire to burn out, Command was able to work with Oncor representatives, and have the substation deenergized, so suppression operations could take place," said DFR officials in a statement.

Because this was an electrical fire, DFR called one of its Airport Rescue Firefighting units to apply foam to the blaze. A hazardous materials team also responded to the scene. Officials said the Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and local stormwater authorities were called to monitor any environmental impact.

While the fire was largely knocked down by early morning, fire units remained on the scene to cool debris.

According to Oncor, no customers lost power as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.