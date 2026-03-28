Dallas Fire-Rescue extricates three people pinned in SUV rollover on South Walton Walker Blvd.

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The Brief Three people are in serious or critical condition after a single-vehicle SUV rollover crash early Saturday morning in Dallas. Emergency crews used three extraction units to free the victims who were pinned inside the wreckage near South Walton Walker Boulevard. The cause of the crash is currently unknown as the Dallas Police Department continues its investigation.



Three people were hospitalized in critical or serious condition early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle rollover crash on South Walton Walker Boulevard, authorities said.

South Walton Walker crash

What we know:

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene just before West Davis Street at 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, emergency personnel found an SUV that had veered off the southbound lanes, rolled over, and come to rest on its side on a grassy shoulder near the frontage road.

First responders found multiple people pinned inside the wreckage. It took three extraction units to free the people from the crash.

Firefighters successfully removed all three occupants from the vehicle, and they were taken to the hospital. Their conditions range from serious to critical.

What we don't know:

The Dallas Police Department has requested traffic investigators to determine the cause of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.