Dallas family’s home destroyed in deadly arson fire

A North Texas family is struggling to rebuild after a deadly arson fire destroyed all of their belongings earlier this month.

A woman is facing arson charges after police said she admitted to starting that fire, which killed one man and destroyed several neighboring mobile homes in Northwest Dallas.

The Moreno family is grateful to be alive.

The entire family, including six children aged 2 to 17, spoke to FOX 4 on Sunday.

They are staying with other family members as they work to rebuild.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said 38-year-old Mirsa Lopez was responsible for the fire at their mobile home park on Lombardy Lane on the morning of Oct. 12.

The fire spread quickly to four mobile homes and multiple vehicles.

One person died, and several dogs were killed in the fire, including the Moreno family dog.

Investigators said Lopez confessed to starting the blaze behind one mobile home after she knocked on the door to use the restroom, but the homeowner refused to let her in.

Lopez was arrested and charged with arson.

Marisa Lopez (Dallas PD)

She remains in jail while she waits for her first court hearing.

Meanwhile, it was emotional for the Moreno family to return to the place they called home for almost five years to find nothing but charred remnants.

"It’s hard to find another place quickly because all the properties are expensive. But I need to find something as soon as possible," Apolinar Moreno said.

Their oldest son is a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. The alumni association there has been helping by gathering donations like food, blankets, and clothes.