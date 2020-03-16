Dallas family welcomes identical quadruplet boys

article

Things have been rapidly changing for a Dallas couple... ever since they learned they were expecting identical quadruplet boys.

“I drive a Honda Accord and Chris has a truck. So how is that gonna work? We have to go shopping. We’ve got to buy a new car,” said Jenny Marr, the exciting new mom.

The Marr quads were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas on Sunday. Good Day's Lauren Przybyl got to meet Jenny and Chris Marr just before the babies arrived.

They said they were both in shock when they first learn their family of two would grow to six.

“She had this very concerned look on her face. And I was like, ‘Oh no, there is no heartbeat.’ And she said, ‘Oh no. There is a heartbeat!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re having twins. And she said, ‘No, guys. There are three heartbeats! There are three babies in here.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was terrifying,” Jenny said.

Then they were sent to one of the top maternal-fetal medicine doctors in the area. Dr. Brian Reinhart’s sonographer took one look during the sonogram and knew there weren’t three babies in Jenny’s belly.

“I said, ‘Oh no. Did we lose one? Is there something wrong with one of them?’ She said, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to tell you this but there are four babies in here. There are... I am absolutely positive there are four babies in here.’ And we just went speechless,” Jenny said.

“I think I turned to Dr. Ryan and I said, I’m not coming back next week because there will be five,’” Chris said.

The four boys are identical. There are only 72 recorded cases of identical quadruplets in the world and most are girls.

And in the Marr case, the pregnancy came as a big surprise. The couple didn’t use any fertility drugs.

“We didn’t do anything for this. It was a two bottle of wine kind of night,” Jenny laughed.

Both Chris and Jenny are only children.

“That’s the crazy part too. We are both the only child,” Jenny said.

“So we never had any brothers or sisters. I always thought if we had kids we would have two because I know being an only child can get kind of boring sometimes,” Chris said.

Jenny was put on a 3,000-calorie diet before the babies were born. She said she was always hungry and laughed about her active and growing boys.

“They never stop! At night time they bump up here and here and here... and they never stop. They never stop moving! It’s really uncomfortable sometimes,” she said.

All four of the babies – Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy – are doing great in the NICU. Mom is doing great too.

If you’d like to follow along in their journey on Instagram, visit https://www.instagram.com/themarrthemerrier.