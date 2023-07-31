Dallas family travels to New Zealand to watch Women's World Cup in person

A Dallas family of Team USA super fans is watching all the World Cup action in person. And it’s not their first time seeing the women’s national team perform on the global stage.

The whole Olsen family took an overseas trip to New Zealand to cap off their summer.

Mom Gina comes from a big soccer family, and it’s rubbed off on all four girls who play for local teams.

Elin is a center midfielder for the Highland Park Scots. Delaney is joining that team this year. Marlee is on a Dallas Texans club team. And Sophia plays on the Oak Hill Academy team.

"I like that it’s a team sport. It’s not like tennis. You play for yourself. It’s always a team that you carry," Marlee said.

"It’s a really fun sport and I love putting a lot of time and effort," Elin added.

"I love soccer since you don’t always have to win. It’s just a game," said Delaney.

The family has already seen Game 1.

After the United States plays Tuesday, the family will head to Australia to catch the finals, where the U.S. will hopefully play.

The Olsens went to the Women’s World Cup four years ago in France. The girls called it an amazing experience. Dad jokingly called it their new expensive family tradition.