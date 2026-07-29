Dallas families displaced by fire and high carbon monoxide

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The Brief A fire damaged a three-story Dallas apartment complex late Tuesday on Keller Springs Road, but all residents evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Multiple families have been displaced—including six adults and three children from four damaged units—due to flame damage and elevated carbon monoxide levels in the building. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation by Dallas Fire-Rescue.



Fire damaged a three-story apartment building in Dallas late Tuesday, displacing several families.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters were called to the apartment complex in the 6300 block of Keller Springs Road just after 9 p.m.

By the time they arrived, there was an active fire on a second-story balcony, which appeared to be spreading to the third floor.

Additional firefighters were called in to help put out the flames.

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the building safely and no one was hurt.

The fire damaged four apartments, leaving six adults and three children homeless. High carbon monoxide levels in the 18-unit building also displaced several more families.

Those families are currently working with the American Red Cross and the apartment management to find a temporary place to stay.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.