A small plane made an emergency landing on Thursday morning at the Dallas Executive Airport.

The Cessna single-engine plane had problems with its landing gear.

The pilot circled the airport several times for a visual assessment from the tower, then landed the plane and came to a skidding stop.

There were two people on board.

No one was hurt.