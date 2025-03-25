Dallas EPA workers rally against Trump's reduction in workforce

The Brief A group of EPA employees rallied in Dallas against the job cuts for federal agencies and the EPA workforce. Union President, Justin Chen, raised concerns about the elimination of several positions. Chen says the reductions may hurt the response to disasters.



A group of Environmental Protection Agency employees based in Dallas rallied outside their offices on Tuesday to protest the Trump administration’s decision to downsize the EPA.

What we know:

EPA workers rallied outside their offices downtown, located in the Renaissance Tower, to fight for the 600-person North Texas workforce made up of biologists, engineers, chemists, lab technicians, scientists, and more who work to ensure that Americans across the country have access to clean air and drinking water.

Dozens of probationary employees have already been fired or placed on administrative leave, according to union leaders.

The eight-city march and rally come as the Trump administration has made moves to dismantle the federal agency and lay off EPA workers nationwide.

EPA Union President

What they're saying:

"Per the executive order, our agency was required to give a reduction in forces plans. We haven't seen them yet, but our expectation is those kinds of actions are coming soon," said Justin Chen, the president of the local American Federation of Government Employees.

Chen said local environmental justice positions have been eliminated.

"That kind of money is no longer flowing into communities in North Texas and that's a concern." he claims.

Chen states that employees who work in low-income communities like Joppa in South Dallas facilitate federal grants that help to monitor air and water quality.

He references natural disasters such as the Los Angeles wildfires and Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, to support how the EPA also plays a crucial role in responding to climate disasters.

"To help the public make sure they're able to basically able to return back to their homes and start rebuilding again," said Chen.

Research and Development Staff Reduction

Why you should care:

The union president says people should also be concerned about a reduction in staff in research and development, since those workers monitor the amount of chemicals and contaminants that end up in our bodies.

"We need to have office of research and development in order to determine what is actually safe in exposure to all of us," said Chen.

He says the layoffs also mean that federal inspectors will not be readily available to make sure companies are accountable for the pollution they generate.