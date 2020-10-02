Dallas EMS crew sent home for not wearing masks

article

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating an incident Sunday in which an EMS crew was sent home for not wearing masks while handling a COVID-19 positive patient at Dallas Regional Medical Center.

"I am told that this matter is under investigation, and the appropriate disciplinary actions will be determined upon its conclusion," said Jason Evans, a spokesman for DFR.

Evans has not said whether those firefighter-paramedics have been tested, are under quarantine or have been back at work since Sunday.

"Due to HIPAA restrictions, I am not at liberty to discuss specifics...In the event that someone has a confirmed exposure, they are placed under mandatory quarantine," he said.

DFR's policy requires that members wear masks to every EMS-related response. Dallas County remains under a mask mandate.

Evans has declined to comment further on the investigation.