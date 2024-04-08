Eclipse enthusiasts pulled out all the stops to get a great view of the celestial event over North Texas.

People brought out their campers, lawn chairs, blankets and pillows for the once-in-a-lifetime event for many. While some used sophisticated top-of-the-line telescopes and special lenses to view the total solar eclipse, others used colanders and even welding helmets to safely look up to the skies. Here’s a look at some of the standouts.