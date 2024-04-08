Expand / Collapse search

Dallas total solar eclipse: Enthusiasts enjoy celestial event over North Texas

By
Published  April 8, 2024 2:11pm CDT
Eclipses
FOX 4

Eclipse enthusiasts pulled out all the stops to get a great view of the celestial event over North Texas.

People brought out their campers, lawn chairs, blankets and pillows for the once-in-a-lifetime event for many. While some used sophisticated top-of-the-line telescopes and special lenses to view the total solar eclipse, others used colanders and even welding helmets to safely look up to the skies. Here’s a look at some of the standouts. 

Image 1 of 13

Crowd at UT Arlington planetarium

A timelapse of the eclipse in Ennis, Texas. The moment shown is 1:38 p.m. to 1:44 p.m.