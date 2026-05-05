Dallas crash: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after SUV hits tree in Pleasant Grove

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pleasant Grove fatal crash (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized after an SUV veered off the road and struck a tree near the Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Monday night. First responders arrived at North Jim Miller Road around 9 p.m., calling in a full heavy rescue team to extricate four adults trapped inside the vehicle. While the driver’s loss of control remains unexplained, one survivor is in critical condition and another is serious; police are withholding identities pending family notification.



Two people were killed and two others remain hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas, police said.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a major crash in the 2400 block of North Jim Miller Road around 9 p.m. Monday. Upon arriving, first responders requested a full 'heavy rescue' response due to the severity of the damage and the number of people trapped.

Firefighters used specialized tools to cut four victims from a Toyota SUV.

A man and a woman inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported two other adults to a nearby hospital; one remains in critical condition, while the other is being treated for serious injuries.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the SUV was traveling south on Jim Miller Road near the Grover C. Keeton Golf Course when the driver lost control. The vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the driver to lose control.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the victims pending the notification of their families. The specific relationship between the four occupants of the SUV also remains unknown.