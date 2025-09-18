Dallas dad delivers baby in hospital parking lot

The Brief A baby girl was delivered by her father in the family's SUV outside Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Sept. 2. More than a dozen hospital staff, including the hospital's president, rushed to the front entrance to assist. The family later returned to the hospital on the baby's due date to thank the staff and introduce them to baby Kamilah.



A crowd of more than a dozen nurses, doctors, and even the president of Methodist Dallas Medical Center assisted in delivering a baby outside the hospital after her father pulled up to the main lobby in a panic.

What we know:

On Sept. 2, baby Kamilah Mendoza was born in the family's SUV. Her father, Luis Mendoze, told doctors he was just two blocks from the hospital when his wife started having intense contractions and the baby's head began to emerge. When he pulled up to the hospital's valet stand, he jumped out to get help, then delivered his own daughter as hospital staff members ran to the SUV.

The hospital's president, Phillips, happened to be near the front entrance at the time. "Not every day at a hospital is like a television drama, but this day it was," Phillips said.

What they're saying:

"Dad was the hero of the day," said Carrie Urista, a nurse manager who retired from Methodist Dallas after 43 years and now volunteers at the front desk. "He had already lifted the baby up and laid her on Mommy's tummy."

The Dallas family returned to the hospital on the baby's official due date to thank the staff and show off baby Kamilah. Kamilah has two sisters at home, ages 10 and 16.