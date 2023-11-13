Dallas violent crime declines despite surge in murders, DPD says

New numbers from the Dallas Police Department show violent crime is down nearly 12 percent this year.

Police chief Eddie Garcia explained that while murders are up this year, other major crimes are declining.

The chief says his department needs more officers and finding them is proving to be a challenge.

"We see our gun crime going down, we see our violent incidents going down in the city as well. It's a testament to the work that the men and women are doing every day," said Chief Garcia.

Violent crime in Dallas, according to chief Eddie Garcia, is moving in the right direction.

Despite an increase in murders, Garcia says aggravated assaults, what he calls essentially attempted murders, are down by nearly a thousand from last year.

It is particularly remarkable in light of the department having its lowest number of sworn officers in three years. The department is currently hovering at 3,039 officers, down from the high of more than 3,600 officers before the pension crisis in 2016.

"So if there is one tool you need to help us go even further, what is it?" asked councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn.

"Staffing," Garcia replied. "It's also ensuring our men and women are happy here, so they don't go elsewhere."

Numbers show the department lost 20 officers last month.

This weekend, members of the department traveled to Chicago in hopes of finding new recruits.

Mendelsohn, the Public Safety Committee chair, joined the trip.

"Really understand, in a different way than I think I had previously, how you are doing recruiting and what the challenges are with some of the candidates and we will be looking to add some policy changes and updates based on that," she said.

One tool the city hopes will eventually help with recruitment is building a new police academy on the campus of UNT Dallas.

It will need private funding, combined with potential 2024 bond funding to make it happen.

Former Dallas councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates is working to raise the private funds.

"So hopefully by first quarter of next year we will be able to announce some foundations as well as some other partners," said Staubach Gates.

Chief Garcia knows time is of the essence.

"We need to grow the department, there is no question about it," he said.