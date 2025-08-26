Driver loses control, strikes and kills pedestrian in Dallas crash

article

A man walking in Dallas and the driver of a car were both killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

What we know:

Police responded to the wreck on the 300 block of East Ledbetter Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Officers found one man on the ground and another trapped in a car.

The man found on the ground was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arrival. Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling west on East Ledbetter Drive when he lost control, driving onto the sidewalk and hitting the pedestrian. The car then struck a light pole before stopping.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what caused the driver to lose control of the car, and the medical examiner’s office has not yet identified either man.