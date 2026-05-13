Dallas crash: Motorcyclist killed after hitting HOV wall, being struck by car

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas crash (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after crashing into an HOV lane wall and being struck by a trailing vehicle on southbound North Central Expressway. Dallas police reported the collision occurred near the Midpark Road bridge around 9:15 p.m., leading to a four-hour closure of all southbound lanes. While the driver of the car was uninjured, the identity of the deceased motorcyclist has not yet been released as the investigation continues.



A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after hitting a highway wall and being struck by a trailing car on North Central Expressway, officials said.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the crash at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Midpark Road bridge.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling south when he struck the wall at the HOV lane entrance. The impact caused him to lose control and crash within the single-lane entry. A car traveling behind the motorcycle then struck both the rider and the bike.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

All southbound and HOV lanes on Central Expressway were closed for more than four hours during the investigation but have since reopened.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.