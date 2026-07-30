Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Dak Prescott talks Super Bowl goals

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys held their second day of training camp practice in Oxnard on Thursday afternoon. Dak Prescott connected on several big plays with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens during practice. Prescott spoke with the media following today's practice and discussed his Super Bowl goals for the 2026 season after wearing a throwback Super Bowl shirt when he arrived in California.



The Dallas Cowboys' second day of practice in Oxnard featured big throws and big goals from quarterback Dak Prescott.

Training Camp Practice Day 2

The Cowboys held their second training camp practice in Oxnard, California on Thursday.

Quarterback Dak Prescott connected on several big throws with both of his top wide receivers, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

The other highlight of the afternoon? Seeing linebacker DeMarvion Overshown get in some dance moves before practice began.

Super Bowl goals

What they're saying:

"I knew you guys would like it."

Prescott made waves when he arrived in Oxnard this year by wearing a throwback Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl T-shirt.

"It's just a manifesting thing," Prescott told the media on Thursday.

"Going into year 11, I'm not going to shy away from it. When you don't have it, it sucks," Prescott continued.

"Why shy away from that now? Why shy away from asking people to hold me to the same standard that I believe I can accomplish and that this team can accomplish?"

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Rookie safety Caleb Downs also made headlines on Thursday when asked about his expectations for his first NFL season.

"It's for me to know and y'all to find out," Downs said with a smile.

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