Dallas Cowboys stars give signed jerseys to Michigan girl bullied at school for supporting team

The Dallas Cowboys stepped up to show their support for a 10-year-old fan from Michigan who was bullied earlier this month for wearing a Dez Bryant jersey to school.

Alexa Becker asked her parents to pick her up from her school after kids made fun of her Cowboys jersey.

Her parents posted a video of themselves going to pick Alexa up from school while wearing their own Cowboys gear.

The video went viral on Tik Tok and now the Dallas Cowboys themselves are showing the love to their young fan.

The team posted a video of Dak Prescott, Leighton Vander Esch, Trevon Diggs, Ceedee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott signing jerseys to send to her, and offering messages of support.

"I just want to let you know, when you're a Cowboy fan there's always going to be haters. So, remember to stay strong. Wear this gear that we're getting you all over the place. Wear it proud and let them know," said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Alexa wore a different one of autographed Cowboys jerseys to school every day ahead of Dallas' game against the Lions this week.