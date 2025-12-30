Dallas Cowboys release former all-pro Trevon Diggs

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys have released cornerback Trevon Diggs ahead of the season finale, following a series of injuries and inconsistent performance. The former All-Pro will enter the waiver wire and could be claimed by another team or become a free agent if he remains unclaimed by Wednesday afternoon. It remains to be seen which team will take a chance on the playmaker, who has struggled to regain his elite form since a 2023 ACL tear.



ESPN's Todd Archer broke the news on Monday.

Diggs will go through the waiver process and if he remains unclaimed, he will be a free agent.

What we know:

Diggs was a key piece of Dallas’ defensive identity that ranked 30th in yards allowed per game and last in passing yards allowed per game.

The Dallas Cowboys now cut ties with one of their franchise’s most productive ball-hawking defenders, just three months after the Micah Parsons trade, in a move that underscores the team’s focus on roster flexibility and health.

The release provides salary-cap relief for Dallas as the team continues to reshape its defense under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Diggs had just signed a five-year extension in 2023.

Timeline:

The second-round pick out of Alabama in 2020, Diggs emerged as one of the league’s most dangerous playmakers in the secondary, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021.

Diggs played in just 21 games in the last three seasons, accumulating just three interceptions for the Cowboys defense. The two-time Pro Bowler missed most of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL and appeared in only eight games this season.

