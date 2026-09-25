Dallas Cowboys ready for their first-ever Brazil game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will play the franchise's first-ever game in Brazil on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. It's the first international game for the Cowboys since 2014, when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game played in London. Dallas' defense is seeking to build on its performance in its Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, but will have its hands full against a powerful Ravens rushing attack.



The Dallas Cowboys are set to clash with the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in the team's first-ever game played in Brazil.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

What we know:

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 3 matchup that will take place at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.

'Boys in Brazil

Big picture view:

For the first time in franchise history, the Cowboys will play a game south of the Equator.

This is the third time NFL teams will have played a game in Brazil. In both 2024 and 2025, games were held in São Paulo, Brazil.

It's the Cowboys' first international game since 2014. 12 years ago, the Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Offense cruising, defense improving

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dallas is coming off a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. In the win, Dak Prescott became the franchise's all-time leader in passing touchdowns, surpassing Tony Romo.

The Cowboys will hope to keep the offensive momentum going, as well as some defensive momentum.

Despite some shaky moments in the first half against Washington, the Dallas defense allowed only 7 points in the second half (Commanders QB Jayden Daniels did not play in the second half of the game after suffering an elbow injury).

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised the play of Cowboys rookie defenders Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence during a press conference this week.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerback Cobie Durant and safety Malik Hooker are not expected to make the trip to Brazil after suffering injuries.

Field condition concerns

This game is going forward in Brazil despite recent concerns about the condition of the field at Maracanã Stadium.

NFL field director Nick Pappas told The Athletic this week that the NFL has "no concerns" about the quality of the field.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones echoed those sentiments when speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week.

"I don't have concerns only because the league has said full speed ahead," Jones said. "I think if there was a real concern, there would have already been contingent plans being made."

The main entrance of Maracana stadium displays banners announcing the upcoming NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, September 27, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 23, 2026. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Expand

America's Team vs. Brazil's Team?

The Cowboys are hoping to beat the Ravens for the first time since 2016. Dallas has lost to Baltimore in their last two games in 2020 and 2024.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson poked fun at the Cowboys' ‘America’s Team' mantra during a press conference this week when asked about which team will have more supporters travel to the game.

"This is America. That's Brazil. So we'll see."

The Ravens are 1-1, having lost to the New Orleans Saints last week. Through two games, they are averaging 29 points per game and allowing 23.5 points per game.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns in two games. When the two teams played in 2024, Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore's 28-25 victory.

Baltimore's last international game was in 2023, when they beat the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a first down against Caelen Carson #21 of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by R Expand

What's next:

The Week 3 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.