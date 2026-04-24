Dallas Cowboys to play Baltimore Ravens in Brazil during 2026 season

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil during Week 3 of the 2026 season, the NFL announced during the NFL Draft on Friday. The matchup will take place on September 27, 2026, at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The game will be the Cowboys' first international affair since 2014 when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.



The Dallas Cowboys now know who they're playing in their upcoming game in Brazil this season.

Cowboys Brazil opponent revealed

What we know:

The Cowboys will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens in their game in Brazil this season, the NFL announced during the NFL Draft on Friday.

The matchup will take place during Week 3 of the 2026 season. The exact date and time is September 27, 2026 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"We’re thrilled and honored to be part of Rio’s first NFL game," said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. "Playing in the legendary Maracanã Stadium against the Ravens in front of such a passionate and growing fan base on a global stage will be very special for our team, our entire Cowboys organization and the millions watching back home and around the world."

The backstory:

The upcoming contest marks the first time in 12 years the Cowboys will have played an overseas game.

In 2014, Dallas beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-17 in a game played at Wembley Stadium in London. Until now, it was the only regular season overseas game in team history.

The team has played in preseason contests in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico, Toronto, Canada and Tokyo, Japan.

This will be the third time the NFL has played a game in Brazil. The previous two games took place in São Paulo in 2024 and 2025.